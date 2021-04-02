Srinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) Two civilians sustained injuries in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday morning, police said.

The gun battle began after security personnel were fired upon while conducting a cordon-and-search operation at Dobhi Mohalla in the Kakapora area of the South Kashmir district, a police official said.

Two residents of Pulwama's Samboora, Ishrat Jan (25) and Ghulam Nabi Dar (42), sustained injuries near the encounter site, he said.

They were initially rushed to a nearby hospital, and then shifted to the SMHS hospital here, the official said, adding that their condition is stated to be stable.

The exchange of fire is underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)