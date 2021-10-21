Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Chanapora area of the city on Thursday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Chanapora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

There are no reports of any casualties so far but exchange of fire took place for several minutes, officials said.

They said a search operation is going on to track down the militants.

