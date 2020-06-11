India News | Encounter Breaks out Between Security Forces and Militants in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pathanpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Also Read | DGCA Asks Airlines for Inspection of Plane Door Seals to Avoid Mid-Air Pressurisation Snags: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security forces.

The exchange of firing is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

Also Read | Delhi: Rains, Strong Winds Damage Solar Panels on Nizamuddin Bridge, View Pics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)