Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Old Barzulla area of the city here in the early hours of Monday after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

Also Read | Parle, Bajaj Decide Not to Advertise on News Channels Carrying ‘Toxic Content’, Brands Get Lauded For Their Decision.

Around 7:45 AM, when searches were underway, the militants opened on the forces, he said.

The forces retaliated and an encounter ensued, he added.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord N10 5G & Nord N100 to Be Launched on October 26, 2020: Report.

After the initial contact, there was a lull for half an hour and then the firing resumed, the official said.

The operation is underway and further details are awaited, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)