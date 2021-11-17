Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and unidentified terrorists on Wednesday at the Pombay area of Kulgam.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "#Encounter has started at Pombay area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly raped in Mohali’s Dera Bassi; Case Registered.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)