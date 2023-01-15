Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Based on a specific input about presence of terrorists in Redbugh area of Magam in the central Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, which retaliated.

The exchange of fire was underway, but there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far, the official said.

Further details were awaited.

