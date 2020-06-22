Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): An exchange of fire is underway between a joint team of security forces and terrorists in the forest area of Verinag Kapran area of Anantnag on Sunday.

"Encounter has started in the forest area of Verinag Kapran area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Four terrorists including a Pakistani national were killed in two separate encounters at Srinagar and Kulgam during past 24 hours, Kashmir Police had said on Sunday.Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the sites of encounter. (ANI)

