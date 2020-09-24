Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district's Sirhama area, the police said on Thursday.

"An encounter has started at Sirhama area of Anantnag. The police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia, COVID-19 Positive, Diagnosed With Dengue After Being Hospitalised.

In a separate tweet, the Chinar Corps said, "The joint operation was launched today evening based on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Firefight ensued. Joint operation in progress."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Man Strangles Wife to Death After She Confronts Him Over Extra-Marital Affair in Paharganj.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)