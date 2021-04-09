Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet informed that police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

"Encounter has started at Nowbugh in Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)