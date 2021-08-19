Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 19 (ANI): An encounter has started between terrorists and the security forces in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, the police informed.

This came days after two terrorists were shot dead in a joint operation by security forces and police in a forest area of Thanamandi in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 6.

The operation is in progress, the police stated.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

