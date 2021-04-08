Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): An encounter is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

The gunfight began on Thursday afternoon after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

Further information is underway. (ANI)

