New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A Chandigarh-based company is scheduled to host an end-to-end digital Lok Adalat on August 13 in collaboration with the state legal services authorities of Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Lok Adalat is an alternative dispute redressal mechanism and it is a forum where disputes or cases pending in the court of law or at the pre-litigation stage are settled or the litigants come to a compromise amicably.

Jupitice, which claims to be the world's first justice technology company, said in a press release it will host the country's first-ever end-to-end digital Lok Adalat in collaboration with the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA) and the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) on August 13.

The release said the digital Lok Adalat, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, was launched by National Legal Services Authority Chairman and Supreme Court judge Justice Uday Umesh Lalit during the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities' meet held in Jaipur in July.

"The digitalisation of Lok Adalat will mark a milestone in the history of the Indian judicial system, given the rising case pendency in various courts across the country," it said.

The release said this digital Lok Adalat would lead the way for the transformation of dispute resolution ecosystem across India and will enhance the ease of justice to facilitate common people get justice from the comforts of their homes.

It said currently, Jupitice's digital Lok Adalat will be used by the states of Maharashtra and Rajasthan to dispose of pending disputes or disputes at the pre-litigation stages quickly and efficiently.

On July 17, Justice Lalit had launched the country's first AI-powered digital Lok Adalat during the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities' meet held in Jaipur.

The digital Lok Adalat by Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority was designed and developed by its technology partner Jupitice Justice Technologies, an official statement had said.

