New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Wednesday that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, set to be flagged off this week, will be historic like the previous Rahul Gandhi-led foot march, and there is enthusiasm among people in northeastern states, including Manipur, for the Yatra.

"I have been travelling to Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam. We have witnessed a huge amount of energy on the ground for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam are fully prepared to make it a grand success. Like Bharat Jodo Yatra, this Yatra is also going to be historic. That type of arrangement is going on everywhere," the Congress general secretary said while addressing a press briefing here.

During the press conference, Venugopal, along with Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Manipur had declined permission to start the Yatra from the Palace Ground in Imphal.

Venugopal said, that despite repeated assurances that the Nyay Yatra was not political, the Manipur government refused permission while it has been holding its programs in the state.

He said the party was looking for alternate venues, and state leaders, including former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and PCC president K Meghachandra Singh, were in touch with the state chief minister on the issue. He disclosed that the chief minister had verbally agreed to one of the alternate venues.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders also issued a booklet spelling out the purpose and motto of the 'yatra,' besides launching websites and phone numbers where people can register themselves for participation in the Nyay Yatra.

The party will also be registering the 'Nyay Yodhas' who will not only participate in the yatra itself but will also be working outside.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will commence from Imphal on January 14 and cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

Replying to a question, the Congress general secretary organization said the party had invited all the 'INDIA' leaders to participate in the Yatra according to their convenience.

While making it categorically clear that the Yatra was not political, at the same time, he added, the Congress party was simultaneously preparing for the 2024 General Elections.

He also said there is no confusion between the Yatra and the Election preparations, adding that the party will be holding the meeting of the coordinators of all parliamentary constituencies on January 12. (ANI)

