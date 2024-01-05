North 24 Paragnas (West Bengal) [India], January 5 (ANI): An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said.

As per reports, the ED was conducting raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration scam case.

Sheikh Shahjahan is the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as Block President of Sandeshkhali 1.

The Trinamool Congress leader's supporters started protesting outside the leader's residence while the raid was underway and later on a mob attacked ED officials and vandalized their cars, according to ED officials.

Two officials of the agency sustained injuries in the incident.

A member of the raiding ED team said, "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot ...they attacked us."

Condemning the attack on the ED team, West Bengal Bhartiya Janata party leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the law and order situation in West Bengal is in complete shambles. The attack shows what the Rohingya are doing to the law and order in the state, he said.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, Enforcement Directorate Director and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) to take cognizance of the 'grave situation' and take appropriate action to crush the anarchy.

He also urged the National Investigation Agency to probe into the matter. (ANI)

