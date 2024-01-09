New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): In a distressing incident, Ankit Chaudhary, an engineer associated with a renowned company, fell victim to a cryptocurrency scam, losing approximately Rs 12 lakh.

According to his complaint, he received enticing messages on a Telegram channel, urging him to invest in cryptocurrency.

Initially investing 10 thousand, Ankit experienced returns of 15 thousand, fueling his trust. Subsequently, he invested larger amounts, totaling 12 lakhs, only to find that his funds were not returned as promised.

""I received a message on a Telegram channel asking me to invest in cryptocurrency. Initially, I invested 10 thousand, and after some time, I received 15 thousand in return. Subsequently, I invested 15 thousand, and similarly, I received 20 thousand. Due to this, I became greedy and invested about Rs 12 lakh in different transactions, but I did not get my money back" he said.

Prompted by his grievance, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR under Section 420 at the Cyber Police station of the North East District and is actively investigating the matter. (ANI)

