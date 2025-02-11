New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A day after the Delhi High Court granted two-day custody parole to jailed J-K MP Rashid Engineer to attend the Budget session of Parliament, the Baramulla lawmaker was taken to the RML Hospital under police security on Tuesday morning for a routine health check-up, Tihar jail sources said.

Rashid, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 in a terror-funding case, had sought interim bail or custody parole to represent his constituency in Lok Sabha.

"He will be taken to Parliament from the hospital," the sources said.

Rashid's parole is saddled with certain riders, including not using a cellphone or internet, or addressing the media or any person except to his limited responsibility as an MP.

The Baramulla MP is facing allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

