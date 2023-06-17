Amaravati, Jun 17 (PTI) Engineering college faculty members in Andhra Pradesh will train hundreds of government school teachers on how to use modern information and communication technology (ICT) such as interactive flat panels (IFP), smarts TV, Byju's learning app and tabs to incorporate them in their daily teaching to lakhs of students.

As many as 40 teachers will be trained per session during the first fortnight of July at each engineering college, for which the School Infrastructure Commissioner has already mapped the schools to be linked to the nearest engineering college on a statewide basis.

"In the first fortnight of July, there will be in-person training programme of teachers in respective engineering colleges. Subsequent to that the students at every engineering college will go to schools for doing the hand-holding of teachers as part of their internship programme," said School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash in a press note shared by the state government on Saturday.

Each engineering college will function as a mentor institute for a set of schools in its vicinity and focus on ICT concepts. Later, students from the mentor institutes will be tagged to the mentee schools for onsite support for both students and teachers for a period of one month.

The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ed-tech company Byju's to provide quality content to government school students from classes 4 to 10.

Recently, a workshop was conducted for 300 faculty members from 150 engineering colleges across the state and 26 Byju's district nodal executives to familiarise themselves with the features of these digital devices.

Prakash said that trained teachers are central to the success of ICT-based learning and teaching and advised his subordinates not to shy away from modern technology though it may seem like climbing a steep hill in the beginning but after 21 days they can reach the summit.

