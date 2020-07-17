Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Academic year for engineering courses in Telangana will start from August 17 and that a final decision will be taken on the opening of schools in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced.

As per an official release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rao held an extended meeting with officials here at Pragati Bhavan on issues related to the education sector in the wake of coronavirus spread and discussed the ways to strengthen the government educational institutions in the State.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Rao announced various decisions which were taken for the education sector in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

"The academic year of engineering course will commence from August 17. The government will soon take the final decision on when should school in the State should open, how teaching should take place and other related issues, after examining the Centre Guidelines, methods adopted by other states," he said.

"The government is preparing to combine entrance tests schedule so that the students will not lose their precious academic year. The government will take the responsibility of further education of orphaned girls who are studying up to 10th standard in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV). A policy decision in this regard will be announced shortly," he added.

He further said that to uphold the academic sanctity, it was decided to follow the UGC and AICTE guidelines and conduct examinations to a degree, PG, Engineering final year students, while others will be promoted to the next class without any examination.

Chief Minister Rao announced that a long-term strategy would be prepared and executed to strengthen the government educational institutions in the state by totally cleaning up of the education system.

"If the government educational institutions are strengthened, people will get the benefit and there will be a full stop of any exploitation in the sector," said KCR.

The chief minister has also instructed the officials to conduct a workshop on the present situation of government schools, intermediate colleges, Degree Colleges and other government educational institutions, what measures to be taken them to make them great institutions, what should be done to upgrade the standards of education and other such issues.

He instructed the officials to convene a meeting with the educationists and experts and enlist their opinions.

Chief Minister Rao appreciated Botany assistant professor at Government degree College Jadcherla Sri Sadasivaiah and Dr Peer Mohammed Sheikh, Head Master, a government school in Pattiapaka in Dharmaram mandal in Pedapalli district.

Officials said that these two teachers are growing trees in a big way in their campuses. (ANI)

