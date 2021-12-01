Chennai, Dec 1 (PTI) A 36-year old assistant professor of English working in a city college was arrested on Wednesday for sexually harassing women students by sending them obsence messages, police said.

Based on a complaint from the college principal, an investigation was launched which revealed that the lecturer had sexually harassed students by sending them vulgar messages through WhatsApp, they said.

Following completion of the probe, his mobile phone was seized and he was arrested.

