Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): After a gap of over 2 years following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is set to commence this year and all preparations are underway.

Several new facilities have been incorporated including Radio Frequency Identification tags for not just pilgrims but ponies as well, insurance cover for people has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and ponies have also been covered in insurance cover of Rs 50,000 with the coverage period for handlers increased to 1 year from the previous period of three months, said Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

He also said that in case of natural or accidental death of the ponies, the cost of the insurance will be borne by the National Livestock Mission and the Shrine Board of the temple adding that the pony handlers have to pay nothing at all.

The newly-introduced RFID tags will ensure the safety of people. The tags will be helpful in tracking the pilgrims, providing them information on the nearest sanitation facility and weather updates, said Kumar.

"It will be easier for the devotee to communicate with us and for us to communicate with them and track where they are in the particular stretch of the Yatra," he added.

With an expectation of pilgrims arriving in double the strength this year as compared to previous years, Kumar said preparations have been enhanced accordingly including accommodation facilities, langar and sanitation.

"We are expecting nearly 8 lakh devotees," he said.

The pilgrimage starts from two sides - Baltal and Nunwan camp. On both the routes, he said 10,000 people on each route will be allowed per day.

Those above 13 years and below 75 years are eligible to register for the Yatra along with a compulsory health certificate which they are required to produce.

There are three ways for registration - through banks, on online portal and via mobile app available on the Google play store. It is for the first time the registration has been started through the app, said the CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

"The registration can be done through 550 branches of Punjab National bank, J&K Bank, Yes Bank and this year State Bank of India has also joined with more than 100 branches," Kumar said.

Noting that it is the age of technology, he said that over the last four days, almost two-thirds of the registration has been recieved online - either through the website or the app.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said standard SOPs are in place for example following social distancing, wearing face masks, and usage of sanitisers. There will be random testing for the virus, he added.

In case of any emergency situations, oxygen booths will be set up all across the route, Kumar noted.

Chopper services will also be available at Baltal and Nunwan camps.

Ensuring proper security arrangements, a high-level committee chaired by Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha has been formed, which is overseeing the arrangements.

Taking precautions for natural calamities, mock drills are conducted by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), mountain rescue teams and quick response teams. Along with this, heli-emergency services have been put in place and chopper services will be pulled into use in case of any untoward incident, Kumar said.

Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11. (ANI)

