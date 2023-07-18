Jammu and Kashmir [India], July 18 (ANI): Rashid Nizami, a multifaceted personality hailing from central Kashmir's Srinagar district, is a captivating voice that has left an indelible mark across radio, television, and the stage.

With a passion for acting, hosting, and narrating, Rashid's journey has been a mesmerizing tale filled with numerous accolades, from acclaimed theatre performances to over 1000 requested music and phone-in programs on radio.

A skilled sports presenter and talented actor, his voice has graced documentaries, cultural events, and literary festivals, earning him recognition as a beloved and versatile voice artist in the nation.

From behind-the-scenes contributions to anchoring prestigious events, Rashid Nizami's enigmatic and resonant voice continues to resonate through the ages, making him a cherished and iconic figure in Kashmiri media.

"The stage is where I found my true calling," reminisces Rashid, reflecting on his early years. Joining three leading theatre groups in the state, he sought to learn the art of stagecraft and honed his acting prowess through landmark plays like "Bemisaal," "Kokernag," and the historical epic "Azadi Ki Ladai."

The applause and accolades he received only fueled his passion for the performing arts.

Rashid's love affair with the radio began in 1989, setting him on a path that would become a lifelong passion. As a graded announcer of All India Radio Srinagar from 1990 onwards, he became an integral part of the radio landscape, breathing life into numerous radio plays as a B-High drama artist. His requested music and phone-in programs, totalling over 500, endeared him to countless radio listeners.

"Radio has an unmatched intimacy; it allows me to connect with people in a unique way," says Rashid with a warm smile. His voice, soothing and resonant, became a beloved feature of Kashmir's airwaves.

Sports provided another platform for Rashid to showcase his skills. He hosted over 2000 sports programs and formed a renowned broadcaster duo with sports expert Syed Humayun Qaisar, presenting "Sports Time" and "Kheel Kay Maidan Say," popular Radio sport shows for 19 years.

They captured audiences with engaging presentations and live-running commentary on prestigious events like the Winter National Games' opening and closing ceremonies in 2004 and 2008.

The television industry also embraced Rashid's versatility. He made his debut at a young age, hosting the youth program "Shaheen" and later anchoring shows like "Gharana," "Samanbal," and "Fun te Funkar" on Doordarshan Srinagar.

He also demonstrated his acting talent in serials like "Tanhaiyan" and "Bandish," while his role as Chief Assistant Director in various productions left an indelible mark on television.

"Television allowed me to explore different aspects of storytelling, both in front of the camera and behind it," explains Rashid, grateful for the opportunities he received.

Rashid's captivating voice extended beyond radio and television, gracing numerous documentaries, cultural events, and literary festivals for Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar.

His melodious narration and commentary style earned him recognition as a talented and sought-after voice artist.

Moreover, he became the voice behind over 700 episodes of compact musical programs for various production houses, solidifying his position as the leading voice in radio and television commercials.

"Being a part of cultural events and lending my voice to creative projects brings me immense joy," shares Rashid. He has also been an anchor for numerous stage shows and live performances, including prestigious events hosted by organizations like the J-K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, NZCC, and ICCR.

As Rashid continues to make his mark in the media industry, he remains a humble and beloved figure, cherished by those who have had the privilege of experiencing the magic of his voice.

"The love and support of my audience have been the driving force behind my journey," says Rashid gratefully. His voice continues to resonate through the ages, leaving an indelible legacy in the hearts of Kashmir and beyond. (ANI)

