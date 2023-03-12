Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Fifteen cadres of Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) including its president Tosha Mossang, active specifically in three eastern districts of Arunachal Pradesh -- Tirap, Changlang and Longding, known as TCL region -- surrendered and laid down arms before the state government on Sunday.

ENNG cadres laid down arms in a 'Homecoming Ceremony' at the state police headquarters in Itanagar in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix and top officials of Assam Riffles and other central armed forces.

In his address, Chief Minister Khandu welcomed back the "misguided youths to the mainstream" and expressed hope that their willingness to lead a "normal" life would inspire those still "underground" to shun the life of violence and terror.

He asserted that the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is committed to bringing all misguided persons, who have taken up arms against the establishment for one or other reason, back to the mainstream and providing them with a normal and better life.

"Violence is no solution to any problem. Peace, dialogue and commitment are the solution to every problem," he said.

Khandu pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh has always been a peaceful state and that his government is committed to ensuring that it remains so.

"With you (ENNG) returning home to normal life, Arunachal Pradesh has made a giant leap towards peace. I hope this step of yours will set the doors open for others to come back home," he said.

Khandu informed that the state government has the 'Underground Surrender Policy' in place to rehabilitate them as well as facilitate their livelihood.

"This financial year (2023-24), we have allocated Rs 5 to encourage misguided youths to shun violence and become partners of growth. We assure the surrendered cadres all help to join the mainstream for their meaningful contribution to the State and the country," he said.

The chief minister lauded the role of Assam Riffles and the state police in pursuing the rebels and encouraging them to surrender and start a normal life.

He expressed optimism that the forces would continue with their effort to curb insurgency in the region but with a humane touch. (ANI)

