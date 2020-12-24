Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A government doctor, whose name figured in the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, now faces an enquiry for allegedly getting someone to sign the office attendance register for him over the past several days.

The signature of Gaurav Shahi, who was absent since November, was found in the attendance register of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), official sources said.

Shahi was earlier posted at Bhaluani Primary Health Care (PHC) of Deoria but after his name came in the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh came up, he was suspended by the health department in 2016 and was attached to the CMO office.

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board

He has been absent since November but daily someone made his signature in the attendance register.

"The incident came to our cognisance and a probe has been ordered. The culprit won't be spared and strict action will be taken," CMO Deoria, Alok Pandey said.

The CMO has issued a notice and asked for clarification from whoever has "forged signature" of Shahi within three days.

The notice also stated that if the name comes into light with another source, strict action will be taken.

The Vyapam scam was a largescale rigging of entrance and recruitment exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or 'Vyapam' in 2012.

The MPPEB is better known by its Hindi acronym 'Vyapam' (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal).

