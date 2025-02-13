New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the NOIDA Authority to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of water treated in sewage treatment plants (STPs).

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member Afroz Ahmad was hearing the issue of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) discharging STP-treated water into drains instead of using it for irrigation and other non-drinking purposes.

In an order dated February 6, the bench noted that the NOIDA Authority had filed a reply stating that it was generating 260 million liters per day (MLD) of treated water from various STPs, of which 192 MLD was not used and was being discharged into drains.

"The candid admission of the counsel appearing for respondent no. 2 (NOIDA Authority) is that about 20 percent of STP-treated water is currently being utilized, and the rest is thrown or discharged into the drain," the bench said.

The tribunal observed that STP-treated water could be used in various projects, helping save natural water resources.

It directed the NOIDA Authority to "ensure 100 percent utilisation of STP-treated water" and submit a comprehensive plan, including a timeline for full utilisation, within four weeks.

