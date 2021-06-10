New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the central government should focus on ensuring an adequate supply of vaccines to all states instead of preventing them from sharing information regarding the remaining stocks.

His remarks came a day after the Centre wrote to states and union territories advising them not to share the data of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system on vaccine stocks and the temperature of vaccine storage in the public domain, saying it is "sensitive information and to be used only for programme improvement".

In a tweet, Sisodia said, "Am amazed at the order of Central Govt that prevents states from sharing information regarding vaccine stocks! The Central Govt needs to focus on ensuring adequate supply of vaccine to all, rather than hiding the true position of vaccine availability from the public."

The Delhi government shares information on vaccine stocks and doses administered every day through a vaccination bulletin.

The eVIN system is used to track the vaccine stock status and the temperature at all levels of vaccine storage, from national to sub-district level.

In its letter, the Union health ministry said it was overwhelming to see that all states are using the system to update the stock and transactions of Covid vaccines on a daily basis.

"In this regard, please be advised that data and analytics generated by eVIN for inventory and temperature is owned by the Ministry of Health and not to be shared with any other organisation, partner agency, media agency, online and offline public forums without the consent of the ministry," the letter read.

Earlier on Thursday, the government said its advice to states and union territories to obtain permission before sharing eVIN data on vaccine stocks and temperature of storage was aimed at preventing any misuse of this information by various agencies for commercial purposes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)