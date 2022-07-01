Sanand, Jul 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked the people of Gujarat to ensure the BJP retains power in the state so that it continues to remain on top in development over the next 30 years like it has in the last 20 years under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in the state at the end of the year with the 27-year rule of the BJP facing challenges from traditional rival Congress as well as new entrant Aam Aadmi Party.

"Gujarat has remained on top for 20 years under the leadership of Narendrabhai. People of Gujarat will have to make arrangements to keep the state on top for the coming thirty years," Shah, who was addressing a gathering in Modasar village in Ahmedabad district under his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said.

He was speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of several public welfare projects.

"The BJP government has ensured all-round development of the state, whether it is in rural or urban areas, mountains, coastal areas, or forests. The BJP government carried out all-inclusive development that was started by Narendrabhai Modi (as then chief minister)," Shah said, adding that the PM has ensured the tradition continues during the chief ministership of Bhupendra Patel.

"Now, your work is to make sure Kanubhai Patel (Sanand MLA) wins the election once again. You all have to take a pledge once more to make sure the BJP, the party that works for the development of Gujarat, returns to power," Shah told the gathering.

As part of his programme, the Union minister distributed LPG kits under the Centre's Ujjawala scheme in order to make villages smoke-free, launched the Thalassemia awareness campaign started by Red Cross Society, Ahmedabad, and also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for redevelopment of Banganga Lake, revered for its sacred Mahabharat connection.

Slamming the Congress, Shah said it had failed to provide power and gas connection to poor households.

"Narendrabhai worked to give every poor household electricity. He worked to take gas cylinders to every poor mother. Narendrabhai's BJP government has made an arrangement that every poor family gets its own house by 2024," Shah said.

