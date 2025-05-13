New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan to expedite the implementation of three new criminal laws in the Union Territory and ensure registration of FIRs in the Tamil language.

Shah's direction came in a review meeting of the implementation of three new criminal laws in Puducherry.

The discussion focused on the progress and current status of key provisions concerning police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensic services.

In his address, the Union Home Minister said that Puducherry has done a good job implementing the three new criminal laws brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised the importance of ensuring the early implementation of the new criminal laws.

The Union Home Minister said that First Information Reports (FIRs) in the Puducherry should be registered in Tamil only and arrangements should be made to make it available in other languages to those who require it, a Home Ministry statement mentioned.

He said that the fingerprints of all arrested criminals should be recorded under NAFIS so that the database can be used optimally. He said that only the Director of Prosecution (DoP) should have the right to give legal advice in any case. The Home Minister said that provisions like e-summons, e-Sakshya, Nyaya Shruti and forensics should be fully implemented as soon as possible.

Shah further said that the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of the Union Territory of Puducherry should review the progress of implementation of the new criminal laws once a week, the Home Minister every 15 days and the Lieutenant Governor once in a month.

The meeting was attended by the Home Minister of Puducherry, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of the union territory, Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Director of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), along with other senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Puducherry administration. (ANI)

