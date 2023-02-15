New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry has written to states to ensure effective compliance of government's ban on e-cigarettes, expressing concern that these devices are still available online and at local vendors.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, the ministry said instances of devices like e-cigarettes being sold at convenient/stationary stores near educational institutions have also been reported, which is resulting in easy access by young children to such products.

It highlighted that the Union government has prohibited electronic cigarettes and like devices vide Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019.

As per the provisions of the Act, "authorised officers" have been made responsible for the implementation of the order in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

From time to time, this ministry has been requesting states and Union territories for effective enforcement of the statutory provisions of the Act, the latter said.

“It has been brought to our notice that these devices are still available through online stores and local vendors, which is a matter of grave concern. Instances of such devices being sold at convenient/stationary stores near educational institutions have also been reported, which is resulting in easy access by young children to such products. The increasing availability of such prohibited products calls for serious attention and action to ensure effective enforcement of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019," the letter stated.

The ministry urged the states and the UTs to review the compliance status of the provisions of The Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019, and issue necessary instructions for their effective implementation.

Special drives through random checking at school and college levels may be carried out to ensure that such products are not sold and used, it said.

