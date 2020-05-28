India News | Ensure Foreign Returnees at Paid Quarantine Facilities Get Refund of 7 Days: Delhi Chief Secy to Officials

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Wednesday directed authorities to ensure that Indian nationals, who recently returned from abroad and are currently at a paid quarantine facility, get a refund of seven days as they are not required to stay in hotels for 14 days.

The move comes after some hotels refused to refund seven-day advance money to those people who had booked quarantine facilities for 14 days by making advance payments.

In an order to all district magistrates, the chief secretary said that according to the Centre's guidelines, protocol for institutional quarantine has been revised to seven days followed by seven-day home quarantine after medical assessment.

"The chief secretary has directed all authorities concerned to ensure that foreign returnees who were quarantined in hotels and paid advance of 14 days shall be refunded their balance amount without any delay," an official said.

Indian nationals who returned from abroad have been staying at paid quarantine facilities in several hotels by making advance payments for 14 days.

