Panaji, Jun 3 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has ordered the Goa government to provide adequate number of protective screens to ensure the privacy of COVID-19 patients at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

In an order passed on Wednesday, the HC's Goa bench of Justices M S Sonak and S C Gupte said it is necessary to protect the privacy of patients admitted in the hospital's super-speciality block.

In case the hospital authorities are of the view that more screens are needed to protect the privacy of patients, they may make immediate arrangements for the same, it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit convener, Rahul Mahambrey, had filed a petition in the HC, saying there are no proper screens in wards at the hospital for patients when they are examined or during their daily ablutions.

The petition had sought various directions for the convenience of COVID-19 patients admitted in the super- speciality block of the state-run GMCH, located near Panaji, and their relatives.

In its order, the HC said, "We make it clear that the matter for provision of adequate number of screens needs to be particularly addressed on an urgent footing."

While the bench noted that drinking water is provided by the hospital to patients admitted in the super-speciality block, "it is in the interest of justice to make arrangements of water dispensers in the waiting areas outside the wards".

During the hearing on the petition, Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam submitted before the court that there were adequate number of screens per ward for patients admitted in the GMCH's super-speciality block.

He also stated that hot drinking water is provided to patients by the hospital.

There are adequate seating arrangements in the waiting areas for the patients' relatives/caregivers, he told the court.

