Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) Stressing that the construction of quality roads is a priority for his government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed PWD officials to take action against the contractors who do not carry out the repair work in the guarantee period.

He said all construction works should be completed within the stipulated time frame so that people could take their timely benefit as per the intention of the government, according to a statement.

He directed the engineers of the department to ensure quality work and said that strict action should be taken against the contractors who do not repair the road during the defect liability period (guarantee period).

The chief minister said the state government is working with the goal of making the Rajasthan the top state in the country in terms of road construction.

The chief minister said land acquisition related matters for the construction of national highways should be brought before the committee constituted at the level of the chief secretary for better coordination.

The chief minister appreciated the use of plastic waste in road construction and said this would help reduce environmental pollution as well as make the roads more sustainable.

Gehlot also expressed concern over road accidents in the state. He said many times accidents are caused by engineering defects in the road construction and instructed PWD engineers to prepare a master plan so that the number of road accidents could be reduced.

