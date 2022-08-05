Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a significant proportion of the managerial cadre posted at NLC Limited is drawn from the same geographical area in the recruitment of Graduate Engineering Trainees (GET).

Recalling his earlier letter dated May 5, the Chief Minister said despite his request, it appeared that the Navratna PSU has gone ahead with the recruitment based on GATE entrance exam scores. About 300 candidates have been shortlisted.

"It is apprehended that the number of local candidates would be a very small proportion of those shortlisted," Stalin said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, a copy of which was made available to the media here.

"This is considered not fair and just and this is also likely to cause considerable disquiet in the local area, particularly in a context where NLC has stopped offering permanent jobs to persons from Project Affected Families," he further said.

In his previous letter, the Chief Minister had said that NLC Ltd should be directed to recruit GET through a special examination giving due weightage to local candidates from among families who had provided land for NLC projects and mines, rather than on the basis of scores in the GATE examination.

"In this context, I would once again urge you to undertake GET recruitment in NLC only on the basis of a special recruitment examination and with due priority to persons from Project Affected Families," he said in the letter today.

Given that NLC's operations are primarily based in Tamil Nadu and most of the workers and stakeholders are also based in the state, it would be appropriate if a significant proportion of the managerial cadre is also drawn from the same geographical area, Stalin argued.

"Hence, as there is a strong case to give priority to candidates from Tamil Nadu in GET recruitment, I am sure that this is considered favourably at the earliest with your kind intervention in this regard," Stalin urged.

