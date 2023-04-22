New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Centre has taken significant measures to increase gateways to education for the youth by giving a boost to building Universities, IITs, IIMs, and similar institutions across the country.

According to an official release issued on Saturday, the number of universities in the country had witnessed a significant rise in the last 9 years.

From 723 universities in 2014, the count has gone up to 1,113 in 2023. Similarly, there were 16 IITs and 13 IIMs in year 2014, and their numbers have increased to 23 and 20 respectively in 2023.

"Furthermore, 5,298 colleges have been built in the last 9 years (up from 38,498 in 2014 to 43,796 in 2023), which has led to increased access to education for students across the country," the official release said.

"It is noteworthy that 43 per cent of universities and 61.4 per cent of colleges are located in Rural Areas" an official with the Ministry of Education told ANI.

He further said that the government has also expanded the number of IITs and IIMs across the country. With 7 IITs and 7 IIMs built in the last 9 years, the government has ensured enhanced opportunities for students to pursue higher education.

"Overall, the progressive institutional structure has played a vital role in the development of India's education system. Their focus on high-quality education, research and innovation has helped to position India as a global player in various fields" he added. (ANI)

