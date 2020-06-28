Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar capital region on Saturday said that the entry of returnees from outside Arunachal Pradesh shall be suspended from July 1 to July 3, except the emergent cases and exempted categories.

"Consequent upon the decision taken during coordination meeting held on June 27, under the chairmanship of Minister (Home) regarding winding up of faculty quarantine at PTC Banderdewa, it is hereby ordered that the PTC, Banderdewa shall not admit any returnee/inmate with effect from June 30," the order read.

It said, "The entry of returnees from outside the state shall be suspended temporarily from July 1 to July 3 except the emergent cases and exempted categories as per MHA's order which shall be dealt at the Banderdewa checkgate on a case to case basis."

Registration shall resume at state quarantine centre in Lekhi and hotels from July 4, as per the order. (ANI)

