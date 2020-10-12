New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Monday said the government will soon deploy environment marshals to help curb violations of anti-pollution norms, including the burning of waste.

The minister also said common people, private and government agencies that have undertaken construction works should adopt adequate measures to prevent dust pollution, else "strict action will be taken against them".

"We will soon be deploying environment marshals to keep an eye on the violations of environment norms," Rai told a press conference here.

The government has been taking action against demolition and construction sites larger than 20,000 square meters which have flouted dust control norms despite several warnings, the minister said.

"However, during an inspection, I noticed that smaller sites have also been brazenly flouting all dust control norms," he said.

"I want to appeal to all people, private and government agencies to take dust prevention measures while undertaking construction work. If you don't do it, the government will be forced to take strict against you," the minister said.

Rai had on Sunday issued directions to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for not taking dust-control measures at a construction site near Vikas Sadan here.

On Saturday, the Delhi government imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for dust pollution at a demolition site on Tansen Marg.

It is mandatory to install anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square meters, according to government guidelines.

The minister also informed that nine deputy commissioners of municipal bodies have been appointed as nodal officers to keep an eye on the situation at the 13 pollution hotspots.

The environment department has set up 14 inspection teams to check violations of pollution norms.

