New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): With paddy harvesting season about to begin in two weeks, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav held a meeting with officials from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi regarding stubble burning which is considered to be one of the major factors behind the deterioration of air quality in the national capital.

Yadav said, "We had a fruitful meeting. We are also very positive about the implementation procedure. The work is in progress. We all are hopeful about the implementation too."

The minister also said that pollution in Delhi is also caused by industries, vehicles, and various other reasons.

The meeting was attended by officials from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Commission constituted by the Centre has directed 11 thermal power plants within a 300-kilometre radius of Delhi to co-fire biomass pellets with coal 'without any delay'.

The first action report has been asked to be submitted to the Commission by September 25.

The NTPC Limited has invited bids for procuring biomass pellets as a fuel to generate electricity at 17 of its projects. The pellets will be mixed with coal as fuel to generate electricity.

Referring to the World Health Organization's (WHO) report, Yadav stated that pollution norms to be implemented are being studied at IIT Roorkee, and the result will be available within a year.

The report by the WHO report estimated seven million premature deaths and the loss of millions more healthy years of life due to air pollution every year. (ANI)

