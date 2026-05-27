India News | Environmental Chemicals, Pollution Under Lens as Doctors Flag Hypospadias Concerns

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Doctors and researchers are increasingly examining whether environmental pollution and hormone-disrupting chemicals may be contributing to the number of babies born with Hypospadias, one of the most common congenital conditions affecting male infants.

The condition occurs when the urethral opening forms on the underside of the penis rather than at the tip during fetal development. While usually treatable through surgery, experts say understanding its possible environmental triggers has become an important public health question.

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Globally, hypospadias affects roughly one in every 150-200 male births. Based on India's birth rate, experts estimate that nearly one lakh boys may be born with the condition annually in the country.

Pediatric surgeons say the condition is typically detected soon after birth during routine examination.

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"Hypospadias is usually easy to diagnose because the urethral opening is not located at the tip of the penis," said Dr Shandip Kumar Sinha, director of pediatric surgery and pediatric urology at Medanta - The Medicity in Gurugram.

"The foreskin may be underdeveloped, and the penis may show a downward curvature in many cases," he added.

Early diagnosis helps ensure timely treatment, which generally involves reconstructive surgery aimed at straightening the penis and repositioning the urethral opening to the tip.

"The success rate of surgery is usually high, particularly when performed at an early age," Dr Sinha said, adding that most procedures are carried out between nine months and two years of age, although complex cases may require staged operations.

While genetics can influence the condition, scientists say environmental factors during pregnancy may also play a role.

A growing body of research has focused on endocrine-disrupting chemicals -- substances that interfere with the body's hormone signalling system. Hormones such as testosterone are essential for the formation of male reproductive organs during early fetal development, and disruptions in these signals may affect normal development.

Such chemicals are widely present in plastics, pesticides, industrial pollutants and certain personal-care products.

Dr Sinha said hormonal exposure during pregnancy may influence risk in some cases.

"Maternal exposure to progesterone during pregnancy may increase the risk of hypospadias in a male fetus," he said, noting that the condition can also run in families.

"If a biological relative, such as the father or a brother, has had hypospadias, the chances may be slightly higher," he added.

Experts are of the opinion that growing environmental contamination and chemical exposure during pregnancy warrant closer scientific attention. Pregnant women are exposed to a range of pollutants through air, food, plastics and household products. While research is still evolving, reducing unnecessary exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals and improving environmental health should be part of preventive healthcare, they say.

Expectant mothers should be encouraged to minimise exposure to harmful chemicals wherever possible, maintain good nutrition and attend regular prenatal check-ups. Although not all cases are preventable, awareness and early antenatal care can play a significant role in supporting healthy fetal development.

Environmental scientists are also examining whether pollution exposure in large urban centres could influence reproductive disorders.

Cities such as Delhi frequently record high levels of air pollution containing particulate matter and chemical compounds. Some of these pollutants -- including phthalates and bisphenol-related compounds -- are known endocrine disruptors capable of interfering with hormonal pathways.

Researchers say prolonged exposure to such pollutants during pregnancy could potentially influence fetal development, although direct causal links remain under investigation.

Some scientists view hypospadias as part of a broader group of male reproductive disorders known as Testicular Dysgenesis Syndrome, which also includes undescended testes and reduced sperm counts later in life.

Dr Raman Kumar, chairman of the Academy of Family Physicians of India, said congenital disorders linked to environmental exposure required greater public health attention and long-term monitoring.

"Family physicians are increasingly seeing concerns around pollution, lifestyle factors and reproductive health. Strengthening awareness about environmental risks and integrating preventive counselling into primary healthcare can help families make informed choices during pregnancy," he said.

Despite these concerns, doctors emphasise that outcomes for children with the condition are generally good when treated early.

"Healthcare providers usually identify the condition soon after birth during routine examination by a paediatrician," Dr Sinha said.

"Early evaluation allows proper surgical planning and helps ensure the best outcomes," he added.

Experts say continued study of environmental exposures and reproductive health will be key to understanding whether modern pollution and chemical exposure are influencing congenital conditions such as hypospadias. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)