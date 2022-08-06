Patna, Aug 6 (PTI) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police on Saturday conducted searches at premises linked to suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ranjit Kumar Rajak, as part of its investigation into the disproportionate assets (DA) case against him.

The role of the suspended DSP is already under the scanner of the EOU in connection with its probe into the question paper leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations held in May this year.

Also Read | Vice Presidential Election Result 2022: Margaret Alva, Opposition Candidate Loses to NDA Nominee Jagdeep Dhankar; Here’s All You Need To Know About Her.

He was arrested by the EOU last month in connection with the question paper leak case and is now in judicial custody.

According to a statement issued by the EOU on Saturday, “The economic offences unit has registered a fresh DA case against Rajak. The documents recovered during searches and further evidence collected by the investigators show that the public servant acquired huge assets in the form of movable and immovable properties in his own name and in the name of his wife, mother and other family members."

Also Read | Gurugram Liquor Fraud: Retired IAS Officer Duped of Rs 2 Lakh Over Home Delivery of Liquor.

These assets are disproportionate to his known sources of income. The total disproportionate assets are worth Rs 63.79 lakh, which is 81.9 per cent more than his known sources of income, it said.

“Searches were conducted at four premises linked to Rajak in Patna, Katihar and Araria districts. The agency sleuths recovered several crucial pieces of evidence and incriminating documents pertaining to both cases being probed by the EOU involving Rajak", said the EOU.

Prior to his arrest Rajak was posted in the 14th Battalion of Bihar Armed Special Police. Rajak was earlier named in the charge sheet of a different case related to forgery and cheating, officials said.

The question papers of the BPSC 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on May 8 were leaked. The EOU, tasked to probe the case, has so far arrested 17 people, including six government officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)