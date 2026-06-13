India News | EOW Kashmir Searches DCMO Shopian's Office, Residence in Date-of-birth Fraud Probe

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday conducted searches at the office and residence of the Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Shopian, as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged date-of-birth manipulation case.

According to officials, the searches were carried out in the twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered under relevant provisions of law. The investigation pertains to allegations of fraudulent insertion and manipulation of date-of-birth entries in official service records to obtain undue benefits.

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As part of the operation, EOW teams searched the office of the Deputy Chief Medical Officer in Shopian and his residence at Thamuna in Pulwama district. The searches were conducted in accordance with legal procedures and in the presence of independent witnesses, officials said.

Investigators are examining documents and other materials recovered during the searches to ascertain the extent of the alleged irregularities and identify those involved in the case.

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The Crime Branch said the action forms part of its continued efforts to curb economic offences and ensure accountability in public service records.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Wing advised members of the public to remain vigilant against economic fraud and report any such incidents to the Senior Superintendent of Police, EOW Kashmir, Crime Branch J&K.

Authorities also urged victims of economic fraud to submit complaints through the official channels for appropriate action.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier, in a significant breakthrough, the Baramulla Police, in a coordinated joint operation with the 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), busted an illegal arms network, leading to the recovery of multiple foreign-made weapons and ammunition. The operation commenced on June 7, 2026, when security forces established a Mobile Vehicle Checking Point (MVCP) at Chandsuma, Kanispora, near the FCI Godown.

During the routine inspection of vehicles, authorities intercepted a white Maruti Brezza (JK02DN-6527) travelling from Srinagar towards Baramulla. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a Turkish-manufactured CANIK TP9SF METE (9x19 mm) pistol hidden in a bag carried by the co-passenger. The individual, identified as Wakeel Ahmed Theekri, son of Noor-ud-Din Theekri and a resident of Kamalkot, Uri, failed to produce any valid license or legal authorisation for the weapon. The driver of the vehicle claimed he was merely providing a ride and had no knowledge of the illicit cargo. (ANI)

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