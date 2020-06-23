Jabalpur (MP), Jun 23 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday seized a petrol pump and other properties estimated to be worth Rs 28 crore of a retired executive engineer of the state Water Resources Department in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The action against Kodu Prasad Tiwari was carried out after an order by a special court, EOW Superintendent of Police Neeraj Soni said.

"The estimated worth of the seized assets is Rs 28 crore. Further assessment is underway. Several teams of EOW were set up to carry out the seizure of assets in Jabalpur and Satna," he said.

"On September 5, 2018, the Jabalpur branch of EOW had conducted searches against Tiwari, during which we found information about bank accounts, lockers, cash, gold and vehicles," he added.

A case was registered against Tiwari and his family under Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and section 120 (B) of the IPC for amassing property disproportionate to known sources of income, he said.

