New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Droupadi Murmu being elected as India's first tribal president is a "new epoch" in the history that needs to be "scripted in golden letters", Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

On Thursday, the former Jharkhand governor and the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, who found many other backers along her campaign trail, won by an overwhelming margin against opposition's pick Yashwant Sinha.

On Friday, the Culture Ministry tweeted to greet 64-year-old Murmu on her triumph, who started public life as a councillor in Odisha and will now be India's 15th president, taking over from Ram Nath Kovind.

"A historical moment for India! Smt. Droupadi Murmu is elected as the new President of India. Not only is she the first president from the Tribal community, she is also the first Indian President to be born post-independence. Jai Hind! #AmritMahotsav #DroupadiMurmu," the ministry tweeted and shared a photograph of her.

The low-profile politician, who is believed to be deeply spiritual, will be sworn in as the next President of India on July 25.

Culture Minister Reddy also took took to Twitter to hail President-elect Murmu and her historic win in the keenly-watched presidential poll held on July 18.

"A new epoch in the history that needs to be scripted in golden letters. The election of Smt Draupadi Murmu an Adivasi lady as the President of India is not merely a reflection of the innate strength of the nation but a telling evidence @narendramodi ji' s commitment to build a new India where social inclusiveness is the seminal Mantra. Hearty Congratulations to Madam President whose life and deed are an inspiration to all," he said.

The Twitter handle of the Union minister's office retweeted his post.

On Thursday, Murmu emerged victorious after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college.

"Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. A true epitome of #NariShakti, her election to India's highest office will inspire all across the country for bigger aspirations & dreams Best wishes for a successful tenure ahead," Reddy had tweeted on Thursday.

Belonging to Odisha's Mayurbhanj, one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts of the country, Murmu earned her Bachelor's degree in Arts from Bhubaneswar's Ramadevi Women's College and served as a junior assistant in the irrigation and power department in the Odisha government.

