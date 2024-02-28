New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 6 lakh crore in a single day on Wednesday as the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled over 790 points.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 790.34 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 72,304.88. During the day, it slumped 872.93 points or 1.19 per cent to 72,222.29.

Also Read | ‘Cold-Blooded Murder’: POCSO Court Sentences Transgender Person to Death for Kidnapping, Raping and Murdering Three-Month-Old Girl Child in Cuffe Parade in 2021.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 6,02,338.56 crore to Rs 3,85,97,298.49 crore (USD 4.71 trillion).

"Investors resorted to heavy selling ahead of Thursday's F&O expiry. Weak Asian market cues and Dow Futures indicating a negative start also led to a massive round of profit-taking across the board as benchmark Sensex closed below the crucial 73k mark.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: IUML in Kerala Gets Two LS Seats; ET Mohammed Basheer To Contest From Malappuram, Abdusamad Samadani From Ponnani.

"The pessimism can also be attributed to lack of direction ahead of Thursday's release of the January US Personal Consumption and Expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation that tracks consumer spending," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid fell the most by 4.43 per cent.

Reliance Industries fell by 2 per cent, contributing 185.59 points to the markets slide. Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Reliance and Titan were the other major laggards.

Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined by 1.94 per cent and midcap index went lower by 1.82 per cent.

All the indices ended lower. Utilities fell by 2.82 per cent, oil & gas declined 2.19 per cent, realty tanked 2.12 per cent, telecommunication dipped 1.92 per cent, services (1.89 per cent) and commodities (1.85 per cent).

A total of 2,963 stocks declined while 881 advanced and 77 remained unchanged.

In Asian markets, Seoul settled with gains while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading mostly lower. The US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,509.16 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)