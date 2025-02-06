Erode (Tamil Nadu), Feb 6 (PTI) A total of 67.97 percent of voting recorded in Erode east Assembly bypoll, authorities said late on Wednesday.

All the EVMs from 237 polling stations were sent to Institute of Road and Transport Technology, Chitode where the counting of votes will be held on February 8.

This bypoll was necessitated by the death of its MLA and senior congress leader EVKS Elangovan. PTI CORR

