Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) Thane Police has taken action against 544 drivers for allegedly violating pandemic safety protocols, a traffic officer said on Tuesday.

DCP (Traffic) Balasaheb Patil said the offences include carrying more passengers in vehicles, including cars, than the permisible limit, besides other violations or rules by autorickshaw drivers and bikers.

A total of 22 teams carried out the checks on Monday, he said.

