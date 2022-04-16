Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): After tendering his resignation, former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to conduct an investigation into the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil.

"I urged the CM that an investigation should be conducted into the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil. It should come out whether it is a murder or suicide case," said Eshwarappa.

He further said that there is a conspiracy behind the Opposition demanding his resignation on the basis of the allegations.

"For the last four days, I have been asking my seniors to accept my resignation, today they accepted it. There is a conspiracy behind all this," he added.

Earlier, Eshwarappa had exuded confidence that he will come out clean in the investigation.

"I will come out clean. I have said this earlier too. The Investigation is going on. Earlier, I had asked our seniors to take my resignation but they had asked me to wait. Now I do not want to embarrass my seniors and have given my resignation to the Chief Minister."

Karnataka Chief Minister on Friday accepted the resignation of his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa following a controversy over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil who had accused the minister of corruption.

"I have accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation. I will send it to the Governor," Chief Minister Bommai told reporters here.

Notably, Eshwarappa represents the Shivamogga Assembly seat.

Deceased contractor Santosh Patil had accused the Minister Eshwarappa of corruption. He was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. (ANI)

