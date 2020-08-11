Hamirpur (HP), Aug 11 (PTI) Essential items worth Rs 75 crore were distributed to people in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district through public distribution system (PDS) in the first seven months of this year, a senior district official said on Tuesday.

During a review meeting, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Jitendra Sanjata said grain items worth seventy-five crore rupees were distributed to the people of the district through 296 fair price shops from January to July this year.

Also Read | Fact Check: No Formal Inquiry Conducted by Indian Army into Galwan Valley Clash, Government Denies Media Report.

Items given to the public included rice, wheat flour, wheat, sugar, lentil, refined oil, mustard oil, iodized salt, kerosene oil and LPG cylinders, he added.

TheM said the quality of food grains has also been ensured in the district. He said as many as 2,303 inspections were carried out by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department during this period.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Mitu Singh Leaves from Enforcement Directorate Office: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

A fine of Rs 49,328 was levied for irregularities found in 161 cases, Sanjata said.

He said as many as 1, 42,696 ration cards have been digitalised in the district and about five-and-a-half lakh people have benefited from them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)