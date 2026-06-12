India News | Establish an Impenetrable Multi-layered Security Grid for Amarnath Yatra: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Chairing a high-level security review meeting regarding preparedness for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed to establish an "impenetrable multi-layered" security grid along the route through the coordinated efforts of Central Armed Police Forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and all other security agencies.

In an over two-hour-long meeting, the Home Minister stressed the need to "strengthen traditional security apparatus through the extensive use of drones, CCTV surveillance, surveillance systems, and other modern technologies" during the annual 57-day pilgrimage beginning on July 3 and ending on August 28.

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Noting that the Central government is fully committed to ensuring the highest level of security and a smooth pilgrimage experience for the devotees undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Shah directed senior officers of various CAPFs and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to continuously monitor arrangements at camp sites.

He further emphasised the need to ensure adequate arrangements for all essential facilities, including pilgrim registration, accommodation, healthcare services, and disaster management.

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Shah further asked that local individuals and animals associated with the Yatra should be registered, QR code-enabled identity cards should be issued, and camps should be organised for the health screening of animals.

The Home Minister also suggested regulating the movement of pilgrim batches in accordance with prevailing weather conditions and forecasts.

He also directed to ensure robust security arrangements at major tourist destinations beyond the Yatra route so that pilgrims can safely enjoy tourism activities during their visit.

Shah's direction came in the meeting as the annual pilgrimage draws thousands of devotees to the holy cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting focuses on all security arrangements, logistical planning, and coordination among various agencies, CAPFs deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as law enforcement agencies, along with the police.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Chief of the Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat, and Director Generals of the Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Sashastra Seema Bal were present in the meeting with other officials concerned from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu and Kashmir government.

Officials said the review also assessed deployment strategies for security forces, surveillance mechanisms, and emergency response systems, given the sensitive nature of the region.

The meeting aimed to ensure that pilgrims can undertake the yatra in a secure environment, with minimal disruption.

The 2026 Amarnath Yatra, an annual pilgrimage to the holy cave in the Kashmir Himalayas, is organised by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and attracts thousands of devotees.

In view of the security, all routes of Shri Amarnathji Yatra--including both the Pahalgam and Baltal axes--are already declared as 'No Flying Zone' from July 1 till completion of the Yatra. Consequently, authorities have declared that helicopter services for pilgrim travel shall not be available in the Yatra area during Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY) 2026.

All pilgrims planning to visit the Holy Shrine during this Yatra have been advised to take note of the same, with the direction to reach the holy cave shrine on foot or avail the services of ponies and palkis throughout the Yatra.

To pay obeisance to the holy ice lingam, the devotees undertake the arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine located in the Kashmir Himalayas in the months of June-August. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)