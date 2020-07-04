Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale had written to Home Ministry to refrain Indian artists from performing in concerts organised by a promoter accused of serious crimes like money laundering and human trafficking.

A release said that the MP has been informed by the ministry that Rehan Siddiqui along with Rakesh Kaushal and Darshan Mehta have been blacklisted on the recommendations of the Consulate General of India.

It said that Siddiqui's radio station in Texas is funded by local Pakistanis and Pakistan Government.

The release said that the Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Consulate General of India in Houston have also been requested to engage with bona-fide 'Bollywood Affiliated' local entities to ensure that appropriate message is conveyed to Indian actors and artists, so that they disassociate themselves form such anti-national elements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)