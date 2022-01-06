Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday said that it was the duty of every state government to provide foolproof security to the prime minister during his visits and anything contrary would be unacceptable.

His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by farm protesters at Ferozepur in Punjab.

"The Prime Minister of India is an institution. It is the duty of every Government to provide foolproof security and safeguard the dignity of this institution," Patnaik tweeted.

"Anything contrary should be unacceptable in our democracy," he added.

Modi had returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The Centre has blamed the Congress government in the state and described it as a "major security lapse".

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that a last-minute change of travel plans by Modi led to the situation and what happened was not a security threat but a "gimmick" aimed at imposing President's Rule in Punjab.

Election in the northern state is due in February-March this year.

