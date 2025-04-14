New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a strong emotional connect and trust among the people of Haryana, calling it a symbol of "unprecedented public support."

Saini, expressing the unwavering trust and deep connection people of Haryana have with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every Haryanavi considers the Prime Minister as one of their own and connects to him with a sense of belonging, according to a release.

He called this "trust a symbol of unprecedented public support" and shared that "when the Prime Minister came to Haryana during the elections and sought blessings to continue his service, the people responded by giving him a historic and clear majority for the third time."

"This mandate reflects the public's faith in the Prime Minister's 'niti' (policy), 'niyat' (intention) and 'netritva' (leadership). Haryana is fully committed to contributing to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'," said the Chief Minister while speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana' programme in Yamunanagar on Monday.

According to the release, "He assured that Haryana will walk hand-in-hand and shoulder-to-shoulder with the country in realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047 and will also hold a proud place on the map of Developed India."

As per the release, on behalf of the people of the state, CM Saini welcomed the Prime Minister to the holy city of Yamunanagar, nestled in the lap of Maa Saraswati. Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, the CM said this is a very auspicious and significant day for all residents of Haryana. On this day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for an 800 MW ultra-supercritical unit at the thermal power plant named after farmers' and laborers' messiah Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram. Besides this, he also laid the foundation for a GOBARdhan plant in the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri municipal area and inaugurated the Rewari Bypass project.

The release noted that the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for these developmental gifts. He said that "today marks another proud chapter for Haryana as the Prime Minister has once again presented new gifts of development to the people of the state, bringing the 'Viksit Bharat- Viksit Haryana' vision closer to reality. These actions are a testament to the Prime Minister's foresight and special affection for Haryana."

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that under the Government of India's GOBARdhan Mission,' the compressed biogas plant is a significant and exemplary initiative showing how we can use traditional knowledge and skills in a modern context to move forward on the path of development. This project will not only be a technological milestone but also a green, sustainable, and clean step toward the future.

Nayab Singh Saini further shared that "the soil of Yamunanagar employs lakhs through its timber and pottery-based small-scale industries. With today's visit by the Prime Minister, this city is stepping into a new golden era of development."

As per the release, the Chief Minister said that under the guidance and inspiration of the Prime Minister, Haryana has achieved remarkable growth in every field over the last 10 years. The state has progressed under the 'double engine sarkar'. But now, with the blessings of the people and the Prime Minister's guidance, Haryana has a 'triple engine sarkar', accelerating progress threefold.

According to the release, he added that there is now no district in Haryana without a National Highway passing through it, nor is there any city, village, lane, or town lacking connectivity to the district headquarters. Over the past decade, Haryana has achieved various milestones across sectors and has carved out a distinct identity for itself, said the Chief Minister.

As per the release, Saini said that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed the energy sector from a political agenda into a 'national policy'. Today, Haryana has witnessed revolutionary changes in the power sector. Over the last 10 years, the losses of Haryana's power DISCOMs have reduced from 30 percent to just 10.4 percent, achieved through the UDAY Scheme."

The release said that in the national rankings for 2023-24, the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam secured first place, while the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam secured second place across the country -- a historic achievement for the state.

According to the release, the CM highlighted that former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ensured 24-hour power supply under the 'Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon' yojana, and today, 5,877 villages are receiving round-the-clock electricity. A new scheme will soon be launched to encourage the remaining 1,366 villages to join this initiative.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power Manohar Lal also paid tribute to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Speaking on this occasion, he said that today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the first flight from Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar to Ayodhya, and also laid the foundation stone for the new terminal building at the airport. Similarly, the foundation stone for an 800 MW Ultra Super Critical Unit in Yamunanagar and the GOBARdhan Plant in Yamunanagar has also been laid. For this, he expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister.

The Union Minister said that while he welcomes the Prime Minister in his capacity as a Union Minister, he also welcomes him on behalf of the 2.8 crore people of Haryana, his extended family, who gave him the opportunity to serve the state for almost 10 years.

He said that Yamunanagar holds special significance for him as he spent nearly six years of his social life there. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always had a special affection and connection with Haryana; this state is his 'karma bhoomi'. Since 2014, the people of Haryana have remembered the Prime Minister for visiting the state 24 times over the past 10 years, including 13 official and 11 non-official visits. Today marks his 25th visit.

The Union Minister emphasized that to realize the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, industries and employment opportunities will play a crucial role, and electricity is essential for both. In 2014, the country's power generation stood at 249 gigawatts, and today, it has increased to 466 gigawatts. The target for 2033-34 is to reach 874 gigawatts, he said.

Union Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal, Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal, Haryana Cabinet Ministers, Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar and Shyam Singh Rana were also present on this occasion.

Members of Parliament Naveen Jindal, Rekha Sharma, Ram Chander Jangra, Kartik Sharma and other dignitaries also remained present on this occasion. (ANI)

